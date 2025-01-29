Amit Shah meets BJP delegation in Jammu, discusses key J-K issues

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) A BJP delegation on Friday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed various issues related to Jammu and Kashmir, a party spokesperson said.

The delegation included BJP national general secretary and UT in-charge Tarun Chugh, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma, LoP Sunil Sharma, besides several party MLAs and senior leaders, the spokesperson said.

"Meaningful discussions were held on important issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir," he said, without elaborating.

Shah arrived in Jammu late Thursday night on a two-day visit to the region. On Friday, he visited forward posts along the international border in Kathua, chaired a security review meeting and handed over job appointment letters to the next of kin of policemen killed in the line of duty.

The home minister is scheduled to chair a meeting to review various ongoing development projects in the UT before returning to Delhi.