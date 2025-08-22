Amit Shah meets family of Kerala man killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Kochi Aug 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the family members of N Ramachandran, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, this April.

According to BJP sources, Shah met Ramachandran's widow, Sheela, and his daughter, Arathi R Menon, at a hotel where the BJP state leadership meeting was being held on Friday.

The meeting took place before the BJP's closed-door discussions commenced, a party leader said.

The meeting lasted for over 15 minutes, during which Shah listened to the family.

He assured them of all possible support, the leader added.

Ramachandran was among several tourists killed in the attack. PTI TBA TGB SSK