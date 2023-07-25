Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat pay tributes to veteran RSS functionary Madan Das Devi

Pune, Jul 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat paid tributes to veteran RSS functionary Madan Das Devi in Pune on Tuesday.

Devi, who had served as the joint secretary of the RSS, died in Bengaluru on Monday morning at the age of 81.

The mortal remains of Devi were kept for 'darshan' at the Motibaug office of the RSS in Maharashtra's Pune city.

His last rites will be performed at Vaikunth Crematorium here on Tuesday.

Among others who paid tributes to the RSS ideologue were Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Born in Karmala tehsil of Solapur in Maharashtra, Devi died at Rashtrotthan Hospital in the Karnakata capital on Monday after a prolonged illness, an RSS functionary earlier said.

Devi completed MCom and LLB from Pune.

He was instrumental in developing leadership skills among top-rung BJP and RSS leaders.

A full-time Pracharak (campaigner), Devi had stayed in Bengaluru for the treatment of his old age-related ailment.

Devi had served as the RSS joint general secretary and organisation secretary of the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). PTI SPK GK