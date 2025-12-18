Amit Shah mourns noted sculptor Ram Sutar's demise

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the demise of noted sculptor Ram Sutar, the architect of the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Gujarat.

Sutar, 100, breathed his last at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida late Wednesday night.

In a post on X, Shah termed the passing of "great sculptor Ram Sutar extremely saddening".

In his message in Hindi, Shah said, "Ram Sutar ji, who created historical sculptures to make Indian culture and heritage memorable for the younger generation, also played a crucial role in the restoration of the sculptures of Ajanta and Ellora." "His demise is an irreparable loss to the world of Indian art. May God bless his soul with peace and give strength to his family and admirers to bear this grief. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti," Shah said.

Sutar was best known for monumental works such as the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue depicting Vallabhbhai Patel, and the statue of V D Savarkar at the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, among others.