Amit Shah, Nadda among BJP leaders attend meeting at new RSS office

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda, visited the RSS’ new office here on Wednesday to participate in a conference held in the presence of the organisation’s chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh national general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was also present at the 'karyakarta sammelan' at the office in Jhandewalan along with other senior functionaries of the organisation as well as office-bearers and volunteers, including those representing RSS affiliates.

The newly constructed high rise complex, Keshav Kunj, has been built over eight years at a cost of nearly Rs 150 crore.

According to sources, the three 13-storey towers with around 300 rooms and offices were built with contributions from over 75,000 people sympathetic to RSS ideology and its work.

The RSS' Delhi office along with that of some organisations associated with it have gradually shifted to the new high-rise complex over the past few months.

The organisation had been carrying out its activities out of rented premises since 2016 when the rebuilding and renovation exercise started at the place from where it had been working since 1962.

The new premises are a vast change from the earlier two-storey building, fusing modern technology with ancient architectural practices to make it airy and exposed to ample sunlight.

The three towers (ground floor plus 12 floors) are named Sadhna, Prerna and Archna. One of its biggest auditoriums is named after Ashok Singhal, a leading Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary closely linked to the Ram temple movement. This modern auditorium can seat 463 persons. Another hall can accommodate an audience of 650 members.

The RSS office has accommodation facilities for its functionaries and members besides a library, health clinic and a sewage treatment plant. It also has solar power facilities to provide for part of its total electricity needs.