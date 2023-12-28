Amit Shah offers prayers at Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple, located adjacent to historic Charminar here and offered prayers.

He was accompanied by Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy.

Shah is in the city to attend a BJP state-level meeting today and chalk out a roadmap for the party's Telangana unit leaders and cadre leading up to the general elections to be held in a few months.

This is Shah's first visit to the state after the recently concluded Assembly polls in which the saffron party performed poorly.

The BJP which emerged as a principal challenger to the BRS at one point of time after winning a couple of by-polls and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, before the November 30 Assembly elections, did however double its vote share to nearly 14 per cent besides improving its tally to eight seats in the 119-member House.

It had won four of the 17 seats in Telangana in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The party is hopeful that national narratives coupled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal will help it emerge stronger in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH