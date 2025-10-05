Amit Shah offers prayers at Saibaba temple in Shirdi

Shirdi (Maharashtra), Oct 5 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi during his one-day visit to Maharashtra.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and others.

Shah arrived at the Shirdi temple town in Ahilyanagar district on Saturday night.

He will inaugurate the statues of Dr Vithalrao Vikhe Patil, a pioneering figure in Maharashtra's cooperation sector, and former Union minister Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil, the grandfather and father of state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, later in the day.

The Union minister will also address a farmers' rally in Ahilyanagar district. PTI MR GK