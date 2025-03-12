Amit Shah on 3-day Assam tour from March 14

Guwahati, Mar 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to Assam from March 14, during which he will address an annual conference of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar and inaugurate the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy at Dergaon, officials said on Wednesday.

Shah will inaugurate the police academy on March 15 and leave for Mizoram, before returning to Guwahati to stay the night. The next day, he will address the 57th annual conference of ABSU, before returning to Delhi, they said.

ABSU president Dipen Boro said that the four-day conference, which will begin on March 13 at Dotma in Kokrajhar district, will bring together policymakers, educators, and community leaders for discussions on education and youth development.

The conference is aimed at advancing 'Mission Quality Education Movement-2030', reinforcing efforts to strengthen academic frameworks and skill-building opportunities, he said.

The education and youth conclave will focus on strategies to empower students and professionals, while experts will analyse the impact of NEP 2020 on regional learning.

Perspectives from scholars, policymakers, and industry specialists will shape conversations that seek practical solutions for improving education and employment opportunities, he said.

A session dedicated to 'Bodofa' Upendra Nath Brahma's vision will examine his contributions to social transformation and cultural preservation, the ABSU president said.

Another discussion will explore peace, unity, and sustainable development in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), with a focus on bolstering cooperation between communities, Boro said.

"This conference is a step towards progress, bringing together ideas that can drive real change. Education and empowerment go hand-in-hand, shaping a future where opportunities are accessible to all. With leaders, experts, and thinkers joining hands, meaningful discussions will lead to concrete steps forward," he asserted.

This is not a mere conference but a platform for collaboration, ensuring that the voices of students, professionals, and policymakers contribute to lasting results, he added.

The four-day event will feature sports tournaments, literary contests, a cultural evening, and an exhibition-cum-book fair showcasing Bodo heritage.

The open session on the final day will bring together Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, senior ministers, parliamentarians, and key stakeholders.

Discussions will centre on education, economic initiatives, and development programmes, making sure diverse perspectives contribute to forming future policies, Boro added.