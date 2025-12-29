Amit Shah on day-long visit to Assam; to inaugurate projects, address public rally

Guwahati, Dec 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here on Monday on a day-long visit to Assam to inaugurate several projects and address a public meeting, officials said.

Shah was earlier scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday night from Ahmedabad, but his flight could not take off due to fog and his visit was postponed to Monday.

The home minister will begin his visit by paying homage to martyrs of the Assam movement against illegal infiltrators at the newly constructed 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' here.

He will then leave for Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Borduwa of Nagaon district, where he will inaugurate the Rs 227 crore redevelopment project of the spiritual site.

The home minister is also scheduled to address a public rally at Borduwa, immediately after the inauguration.

Shah will return to Guwahati where he will inaugurate a Rs 111-crore new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and the Rs 189-crore integrated command and control system (ICCS) to bolster the city's security.

The ICCS will monitor over 2,000 CCTVs in Guwahati to bolster security and emergency response systems in the state, Sarma said.

Shah will, on the same day, also inaugurate the Rs 291-crore Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a 5,000 seating capacity in Guwahati, before leaving for New Delhi. PTI DG DG ACD