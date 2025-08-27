Amit Shah on two-day Assam visit from Thursday

Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive here on a two-day visit on Thursday and attend the Assam BJP's core committee meeting to discuss issues related to the Assembly polls scheduled next year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Soon after his arrival, the home minister will attend the core committee meeting at the party headquarters where he will also have dinner with BJP members, Sarma told a press conference.

"Shah will discuss preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections, which are very important for the party. He takes a keen interest in state polls," the CM told reporters.

On Friday, Shah will inaugurate the newly-constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, followed by the e-inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and e-inauguration-cum-e-foundation laying of various development projects of ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles.

In the afternoon, Shah will attend a convention of the newly elected NDA panchayat members at the 'Panchayat Sanmilan'.

In the evening, he will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of Assam's first non-Congress chief minister, Golap Borbora, before leaving for New Delhi.

"The visit of the Union Minister is very important for us politically, but all the other events are equally important'', the chief minister said.

Shah was earlier scheduled to visit the state for a day on August 29.