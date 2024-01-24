Amit Shah on two-day visit to West Bengal from Jan 28

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in West Bengal on January 28 on a two-day visit.

Advertisment

Besides taking stock of the BJP's organisational readiness for the Lok Sabha elections during the visit, he will address a gathering of noted personalities in Kolkata and a public meeting in Purba Medinipur.

"Amit Shah-ji will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from January 28. He will arrive on Sunday night. He is scheduled to address a public meeting in Mecheda in Purba Medinipur district on January 29 afternoon," a state BJP leader said.

"He will also hold closed-door organisational meetings and take stock of the party's preparedness for the polls," he added.

Shah will also be addressing a meet of the state's noted personalities at the Science City auditorium in Kolkata, before returning to New Delhi on Monday.

The BJP, which won 18 of the state's 42 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections, has set a target of winning more than 35 seats this time. PTI PNT SOM