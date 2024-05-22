Amit Shah participates in roadshow in Bengal's Bankura

Bankura (WB) May 22 (PTI) In a show of strength ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday participated in a roadshow in West Bengal's Bankura constituency.

The BJP has renominated Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, from the constituency, while the TMC has fielded its district president and advocate Arup Chakraborty. The CPI(M) has nominated lawyer Nilanjan Dasgupta. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this seat.

During the roadshow, which started from Lalbazar Chowk area around 4:40 pm, Shah was seen standing on top of a decorated lorry along with state BJP leaders. Hundreds of people lined both sides of the road, waving to Shah. The constituency will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25. PTI PNT MNB