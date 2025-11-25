Amit Shah pays homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on 350th martyrdom day

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Paying homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 350th martyrdom day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the ninth Sikh Guru pursued spiritual practices, conducted divine congregations, and also protected his culture and faith from cruel invaders in a single lifetime.

In a message on X, Shah said,"On the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of Sikhism, 'Hind Ki Chadar' Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, I pay my respects and homage to him.

"He fought for the Kashmiri Pandits, challenged the tyrannical Mughals, and sacrificed everything for the sake of faith." In a single lifetime, he pursued spiritual practices, conducted divine congregations, and also protected his own culture and faith from cruel invaders, the home minister said.

"Remembering the saga of Guru Sahib's sacrifice, filled with valour, restraint, sacrifice, and devotion, fills the heart with pride and a resolve for national defence," Shah said.

The government is observing a year-long commemoration to honour the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. PTI ABS ARI