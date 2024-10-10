Amit Shah pays respects to Ratan Tata at Mumbai’s NCPA

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid respects to industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai.

Shah arrived at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Earlier, sources had said that Shah would pay homage to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of the Government of India.

The home minister will visit Mumbai for Tata’s funeral as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits, they had said.

Tata, credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.