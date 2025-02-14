Amit Shah pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs, says Modi govt determined to 'destroy' terrorists

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 2019.

The Narendra Modi government is determined to completely destroy terrorists by carrying out a campaign with a "zero-tolerance" policy against them, Shah also said.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the cowardly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019," he said in Hindi in a post on X.

Terrorism is the biggest enemy of the entire humanity and the whole world has united against it, the home minister added.

"Be it through a surgical strike or an air strike, the Modi government is determined to completely destroy terrorists by carrying out a campaign with a 'zero-tolerance' policy against them," Shah said.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad targeted a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama, killing 40 jawans.

Days later, Indian Air Force fighter jets bombed terror training camps in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan. PTI ACB SZM SZM