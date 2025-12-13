Amit Shah pays tribute to security personnel martyred in 2001 Parliament attack

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists with "indomitable courage and valour" during the 2001 Parliament attack.

In a message posted on 'X', he said, "This nation will forever remain indebted to the sacrifice and martyrdom of these heroic warriors." "Today is the day to once again recall that indomitable courage and valour of our security forces against terrorism, when in 2001 they thwarted the cowardly terrorist attack on the temple of the world's largest democracy -- our Parliament House -- with their spirit.

"I pay homage to the security personnel who attained martyrdom while giving a befitting reply to the terrorists," he said.

A group of five terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed audaciously attacked the Parliament complex on December 13, 2001.

All five terrorists were gunned down in the forecourt of the Parliament by the security forces who foiled their attempt to enter the Parliament Building when a debate was going on and around 200 MPs were present.

During the exchange of fire, Kamlesh Kumari, a woman constable of CRPF, Jagdish Prasad Yadav and Matbar Singh, both security assistants of Watch and Ward Staff of the Parliament House, laid down their lives. They were awarded the Ashok Chakra.

Five Delhi Police personnel attached to the Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Krishan Kant's security entourage were also killed in the attack and were awarded the Kirti Chakra. An employee of CPWD, Desh Raj, also died during the attack.