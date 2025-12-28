Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley, Ratan Tata on their birth anniversaries

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and noted industrialist Ratan Tata on their birth anniversaries on Sunday.

In a post on 'X', Shah remembered Jaitley as a peerless constitutional and legal expert and an orator par excellence who left an indelible legacy as a parliamentarian and will be remembered for his contribution to several landmark legal issues.

"His dedicated role in strengthening the party with his sharp legal acumen will live on withstanding every test of time," Shah said.

In another message posted on 'X', the home minister said Tata reshaped Indian enterprise with integrity and compassion.

Paying tributes to Tata, Shah said,"From building indigenous industry to selfless philanthropy, he showed that true success lies in service to the nation. His legacy will inspire a self-reliant Bharat."