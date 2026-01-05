Amit Shah pays tributes to former UP CM Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh on his 94th birth anniversary on Monday, calling him an "ardent nationalist leader" who never compromised on the principles of protecting the nation's heritage and cultural pride.

Hailing from Aligarh in western Uttar Pradesh, Singh became the first BJP chief minister of the state in 1991. He held the post twice -- 1991-92 and 1997-99.

In a message posted on X, Shah said, "Tributes to the ardent nationalist leader, revered Kalyan Singh Ji, on his birth anniversary. A symbol of crime-free governance in Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh Ji never compromised on the principles of protecting the nation's heritage and cultural pride, and remaining steadfast in his ideological values, relinquished power." "His efforts towards public welfare and service to the people remain memorable even today," the minister said.

Singh also served as Union minister, governor of Rajasthan and Himachal, and member of Parliament. He died in 2021. PTI ABS DIV DIV