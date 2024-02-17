Amit Shah pays tributes to Karpoori Thakur on death anniversary

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tributes to socialist icon and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur on his death anniversary and said he worked for the rights of the backward people and women throughout his life.

The government last month had announced the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for Thakur, who was considered the fountainhead of OBC politics in Bihar.

In a post in Hindi on X, Shah said Thakur set the highest standards of honesty and sacrifice in his social life.

स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और सामाजिक चेतना के अग्रदूत, कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी की पुण्यतिथि पर कोटिशः वंदन।



कर्पूरी जी ने अपने सामाजिक जीवन में शुचिता व त्याग के सर्वोच्च मानदंड स्थापित किये। आजीवन पिछड़ों व महिलाओं के अधिकारों के लिए समर्पित ठाकुर जी ने शिक्षा-व्यवस्था को सर्वसुलभ बनाने के… pic.twitter.com/HMptEYzJl3 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 17, 2024

Thakur worked for the rights of backward people and women throughout his life and carried out important works to make the education system accessible to all, he said.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought into light the works of Thakur by honouring him with the Bharat Ratna.

Born on January 24, 1924, Thakur was chief minister of Bihar twice in the 1970s. He passed away on February 17, 1988.