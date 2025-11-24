Amit Shah pays tributes to Lachit Borphukan; praises his valour, patriotism

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to Assam's Ahom era military commander Lachit Borphukan, known for halting the expansion of the Mughal Empire into the Northeast, on his birth anniversary, saying his life will remain a lighthouse of inspiration for patriots forever.

The military general is known for the Battle of Saraighat, fought on the banks of the Brahmaputra near present-day Guwahati and marked one of the most decisive moments in Assam's fight against the Mughal invasion.

"Tributes to one of the greatest warriors of our history, Ahom General Lachit Barphukan Ji, on his Jayanti. His unflinching patriotism, invincible valour, and unparalleled military leadership not only shielded Assam and the rest of our Northeast from the onslaught of the Mughals but also secured the region's precious cultural heritage. His life will remain a lighthouse of inspiration for patriots forever," Shah wrote on X. PTI ACB ACB MPL MPL