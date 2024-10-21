Amit Shah pays tributes to martyred police personnel on Police Commemoration Day

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to all police personnel who died in the line of duty on the Police Commemoration Day.

Extending his heartfelt gratitude to the police personnel for all the sacrifices they have made for the nation, Shah said this is an occasion that honours the infinite sacrifices they and their families make to see India safe.

"On the Police Commemoration Day, I bow to our martyrs immortalised by their supreme sacrifices in the line of duty," he wrote on 'X'.

On October 21, 1959, ten policemen died in the line of duty during an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at the Hot Springs in Ladakh.

Since then, every year October 21 is observed to honour these martyrs and all other police personnel who died in the line of duty. PTI ACB NSD NSD