Amit Shah pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda, Chhatrapati Shivaji's mother Rajmata Jijabai

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to monk and spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda and Rajmata Jijabai, mother of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, on their birth anniversaries on Monday.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, as Narendranath Dutta in Kolkata. His birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

In a message posted on X on National Youth Day, Shah said, "I bow in reverence to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and extend my heartfelt greetings to all citizens on National Youth Day. Swami Vivekananda connected the youth of the country with India's knowledge tradition, philosophy and spirituality, and carried its reach to global platforms." "Through the Ramakrishna Mission, he also established ideals of social service. Swamiji's thoughts, which give the message of not stopping before achieving the goal, are awakening a sense of duty and patriotism among the youth and accelerating the creation of a developed India," the minister said.

Paying tributes to Rajmata Jijabai, Shah said in another post that she inspired Chhatrapati Shivaji to achieve the great goal of protecting the country.

"From childhood itself, Rajmata Jijabai ji instilled in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj the values of courage, self-respect and protecting one's own culture.

"She awakened in Shivaji Maharaj the resolve to establish Hindavi Swaraj and inspired him to work towards achieving the great goal of safeguarding the nation. I bow in reverence to Rajmata Jijabai Ji on her birth anniversary," the home minister said.