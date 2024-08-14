Amit Shah pays tributes to those who suffered during partition

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tributes to all those who suffered during India's partition in 1947, saying a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge as a powerful country.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule on this day in 1947.

Millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives as large scale rioting took place following the partition.

"On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day my homage to the millions who suffered inhumane pains, lost lives, turned homeless during this most hideous episode of our history," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge powerful. He said observing this day is a foundational exercise in the process of nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Modi government has been observing August 14 as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' since 2021 in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the country's partition.

While making the announcement about the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in 2021, PM Modi had said the day would be observed in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people as the pain of partition can never be forgotten.

Modi had also noted that millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence caused by the partition.

India will be celebrating its Independence Day on Thursday.