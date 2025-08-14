Amit Shah pays tributes to those who suffered during Partition, says Cong divided nation

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tributes to those who lost their lives during the Partition in 1947 and accused the Congress of dividing the country and hurting the pride of Maa Bharti (Mother India).

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Shah said it is an occasion to express condolences by remembering the pain of those who suffered due to the Partition of the country.

"On this day, the Congress party divided the nation, hurting the pride of Maa Bharati. The Partition led to violence, exploitation and atrocities, and millions of people endured displacement.

"I offer my heartfelt tributes to all those people. The country will never forget this history and pain of the Partition," the minister said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Modi government has been observing August 14 as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' since 2021 in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the country's partition.

While making the announcement about Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the day would be observed in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people as the pain of the Partition can never be forgotten.

Modi also noted that millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence caused by the Partition.

Through the Partition, British India was divided into two independent countries: India and Pakistan.

India will celebrate its Independence Day on Friday.