Amit Shah pays tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda, says he was pride of nation

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, saying he was the pride of the entire country.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda challenged British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at the young age of 25.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Dignity Day) across the country.

"Bhagwan Birsa Munda is the pride not just of the tribal community, but of the entire nation. Today, the whole country is celebrating his 150th birth anniversary and 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day) with great joy.

"I paid my tributes to him and saluted his unwavering resolve towards the freedom movement and the protection of the motherland," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

Munda led the Munda Rebellion against British rule. His struggle for tribal rights and self-rule made him a symbol of resistance and empowerment for indigenous communities. PTI ACB DIV DIV