Amit Shah presents 13th report of Parliamentary Official Language Committee to president

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the 13th report of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, according to a statement issued by the government.

Shah, along with the members of the committee, called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

According to the statement, the home minister said in order to accelerate its work and further strengthen and modernise the official language, the committee has submitted four reports to the president in the last six years, which is a significant achievement. PTI ABS RC