Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nadda to campaign in Arunachal

Itanagar, Apr 04 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda will visit Arunachal Pradesh from April 8 onwards to campaign for party candidates.

The northeastern state will go to simultaneous polls for two Lok Sabha and 50 assembly constituencies, in the first phase on April 19.

The ruling BJP has already won ten seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly.

Shah will arrive at Pasighat in East Siang district on April 8 for a day-long visit and will address an election rally in the centurion town, senior vice-president of the party’s state unit Tarh Tarak said.

Singh will arrive in Namsai district on April 9 to address another election rally, Tarak said.

Nadda will arrive in the state capital on April 10 and will release the party’s manifesto for the polls and later address a rally at Doimukh near here.

The ruling BJP has fielded 50 candidates for the remaining assembly seats, while the opposition Congress has named 19 nominees followed by National People’s Party (NPP) in 20 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 14, regional outfit People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) in 11 seats, Arunachal Democratic Party in four, Lok Jana Shakti Party (LJSP) in one seat, respectively.

The BJP has nominated Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju as its candidate for the Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency and sitting MP Tapir Gao from the Eastern parliamentary seat.

The Congress has fielded PCC president Nabam Tuki and party’s state unit vice-president Bosiram Siram for the West and East Lok Sabha seats.

Counting of votes for the assembly elections will be held on June 2 while the counting for parliamentary elections would be held on June 4. PTI UPL UPL MNB