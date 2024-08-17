Amit Shah releases Tarun Chugh’s book ‘Modi’s Governance Triumph: Reshaping India’s Path to Prosperity’

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has released a book written by BJP leader Tarun Chugh which, the author said on Saturday, captures the "transformative" changes brought by the Modi government in a host of sectors and regions, including in the poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters, Chugh, a BJP national general secretary, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the common citizens at the centre of his every scheme and policy, heralding changes which empowered the most vulnerable and poor sections of the society, and strengthened the country as well.

The book ‘Modi's Governance Triumph: Reshaping India's Path to Prosperity’ was "inspired" by the prime minister's decades-long public life which was always "dedicated" to the country, Chugh said.

Asked about the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, he said three families which have for long ruled the region due to low polling percentage are shaken about their future prospects.

While the National Conference's "prince" Omar Abdullah and PDP's "princess" Mehbooba Mufti lost in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Congress of Nehru-Gandhi family could not even open its account, he said, adding that a large number of voters will use their franchise in the coming polls.

The BJP government at the Centre has ushered in development and administrative competence in the Union Territory, bringing tourism and not terrorism at the centre of life in the region, he said.

"Those who came to power due to boycott of polling by a large number of people are shaken," Chugh said, expressing confidence that the BJP will do well in the elections.

He is the BJP's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Speaking of the book's premise, it outlines in detail as to how Modi has brought to fruition BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay's philosophy of integral humanism and the uplift of the poorest people in the society.

Over 50 crore bank accounts of the poor were open and 80 crore of them are being given free rations, he noted, citing various other schemes.

The nation's treasure was opened for the poor, while citizens' interest has been paramount for the prime minister even in his foreign policies, he said, citing evacuation of the Indians from several global hotspots. PTI KR AS AS