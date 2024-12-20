Amit Shah remarks about Ambedkar: Cong MLA Kuzhalnadan questions Kerala CM's 'silence'

Kochi, Dec 20 (PTI) Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Friday said it was surprising that the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have not yet reacted to the alleged slight of B R Ambedkar by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament a few days ago.

Kuzhalnadan, at a press briefing here, said all the CMs of non-BJP states, including M K Stalin from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, have strongly opposed Shah's remarks about Ambedkar, but both Vijayan and CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan have been silent so far.

"The vigour shown by the CPI(M) in defending Veena T (Vijayan's daughter) was not shown by it when Ambedkar was insulted. It shows what is the status of the CPI(M)." "I believe the reason for this is that Pinarayi Vijayan is scared of reacting against Amit Shah. He is scared of what his and his daughter's fate would be if he reacts against Shah. There are a lot of central agencies probing cases against Vijayan and his daughter," the MLA from Muvattupuzha said.

He said the Left party was heavily indebted to the people belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. Despite that it has not reacted against Shah.

"It is highly unfortunate that the Kerala CM has not reacted or taken a stand on the issue. It is condemnable and an insult to the state. This has not been the stand of Kerala in the past." "The CPI(M) has weakened its political standing to protect the CM's family, especially his daughter," Kuzhalnadan contended.

Shah on Tuesday had said in the Rajya Sabha that Congress leaders would have got a place in heaven had they chanted the name of God rather than following the fashion of repeating Ambedkar's name.

The Home Minister's remarks have resulted in intense protests from the opposition inside and outside the Parliament with the Congress demanding his resignation. PTI HMP HMP SA