Amit Shah remarks about Ambedkar: Congress protest march in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Kerala on Thursday held a protest march to the office of the Accountant General (AG) here against Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks allegedly slighting B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) led the protest march and also burned an effigy of Shah.

They were protesting against Shah who on Tuesday evening had said in the Rajya Sabha that Congress leaders would have got a place in heaven had they chanted the name of God rather than following the fashion of repeating Ambedkar's name.

KPCC general secretary in-charge of organisation, M Liju, inaugurated the protest march and said that Shah's remarks about Ambedkar were an "insult" to him and showed contempt towards the Constitution.

He also claimed that the false allegations against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, that he pushed some BJP MPs, were aimed at diverting the public anger against Shah.

Two BJP MPs were hospitalised with injuries as Rahul Gandhi became the centre of the ruling party's accusations, including one by a woman MP who said he misbehaved with her.

NDA leaders filed a police complaint against him for attempt to murder, physical assault and incitement.

The Congress made similar allegations against the BJP legislators and lodged a complaint in the Parliament House police station. PTI HMP HMP ROH