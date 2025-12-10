Amit Shah remembers sacrifices made by people of Assam on Swahid Diwas

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The people of Assam faced the odds and shaped the history of the state, creating a peerless example of patriotism during the Assam movement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Wednesday. In a message posted on X, Shah said, "On Swahid Diwas, remembering the sacrifices made by the people of Assam during the Assam Movement. They faced the odds and shaped the history of Assam, creating a peerless example of patriotism." He emphasised that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ensuring that their aspirations are fulfilled and is leading the state on the path of peace, progress, and growth. The Assam Movement led by All Assam Student Union (AASU) and All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP) from 1979 to 1985 was aimed against illegal migrants residing in the state and demanded that the Union government detect, disenfranchise and deport them. PTI ABS ABS MPL MPL