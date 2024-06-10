Amit Shah returns as Union home minister in Modi 3.0 govt

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday handed over the reins of the crucial home ministry to his trusted lieutenant Amit Shah for a second consecutive term, signalling continuity on key internal security issues.

Modi, who took charge for the third consecutive term on Sunday, allocated the portfolio of the home ministry to Shah, who has been handling the affairs of the key ministry since 2019.

Besides 59-year-old Shah, Nityanand Rai, who was minister of state for home in the previous government, too returned to the government in the same capacity.

Rai got elected to Lok Sabha from Ujiarpur constituency in Bihar.

Modi also selected MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a former president of Telangana unit of BJP, for the post of minister of state for home.

In a post on X, Shah expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for reassigning him the charge of home and cooperation departments.

"Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for reposing trust and reassigning me the roles of Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation. In Modi 3.0, the MHA will continue to accelerate and strengthen security initiatives and introduce new approaches to realize PM Modi's vision of a secure Bharat.

"Under the astute leadership of Modi Ji, the Ministry of Cooperation will remain committed to empowering farmers and villages with the vision of 'Sahakaar Se Samriddhi'," the home minister said.

Recognised for his political acumen and strategic prowess, Shah has played a pivotal role in the phenomenal growth of the saffron party which helped it to cross the 300-seat mark in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Known as the second most influential figure in the country after Prime Minister Modi and a person dedicated to the saffron ideology, Shah rose as the BJP's master organiser when its alliance secured 73 seats from Uttar Pradesh in 2014 under his leadership as the party's general secretary.

Joining as Union home minister in the second Modi government in 2019, Shah played a pivotal role in shaping key policies, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Known for his meticulous approach, Shah's tenure has been marked by proactive decision-making and a commitment to strengthening national security and justice systems, exemplifying his enduring influence in Indian politics.

In a bold move that aimed at reshaping the landscape of the country's criminal justice system, Shah introduced three revolutionary laws aimed at modernising and replacing outdated British-era legislation.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 are set to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, marking a significant shift towards a more efficient and effective legal framework.

These laws are scheduled to come into effect on July 1.

Shah has also been instrumental in quelling Maoist violence and restoring peace in the northeastern states through strategic peace accords.