Amit Shah reviews implementation of new criminal laws in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the implementation of the three new criminal laws in Chhattisgarh and said it should become an "ideal state" by implementing them soon.

At a meeting attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma among others, Shah said the state government should ensure accountability by assigning the responsibility to deputy superintendent of police level officers for filing chargesheets within 60 days and within 90 days for serious crimes.

During the assessment of the implementation of three new criminal laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- the discussion focused on the progress and current status of key provisions concerning police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensic services, according to an official statement.

The Union home minister emphasised the importance of making the full implementation of the three criminal laws, enacted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a top priority in Chhattisgarh.

He said the primary objective of these laws is to strengthen and modernise the Indian judicial system, and that a state like Chhattisgarh stands to benefit significantly from these reforms.

He said that Chhattisgarh should take the complete implementation of the three new criminal laws as a challenge and become an "ideal state" by implementing them soon.

Shah highlighted that under the new criminal laws, the entire process, from recording evidence to conducting trials, can be carried out through video conferencing, significantly reducing the need for manpower and streamlining judicial.

He emphasised that all police stations and DSP-level officers in Chhattisgarh should regularly use the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) in serious crime investigations.

He also recommended a structured review mechanism for the implementation of the new criminal laws in the state.

Shah said the chief secretary and director general of police should conduct weekly reviews, the state home minister should review the progress every 15 days, and the chief minister should assess the implementation on a monthly basis.

The three new laws came into force on July 1, 2024.