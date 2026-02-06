Amit Shah reviews security; pushes de-radicalisation, youth outreach in J-K

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level security review meeting here to assess the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for innovative measures to reinforce the security grid while pushing de-radicalisation and youth outreach programmes. Shah said the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, nurtured by elements hostile to the country, has been virtually eliminated through the coordinated efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

He directed all security agencies to remain vigilant and continue working in a coordinated manner to maintain the gains made in recent days and achieve the goal of a "terror-free Jammu and Kashmir" as soon as possible.

Shah assured that all necessary resources would be provided to support these efforts.

The over three-hour meeting included the participation of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and other senior officials from the security establishment at Lok Bhawan, the officials said. The meeting assumes significance amid stepped-up anti-terror operations that led to neutralisation of four hardened Pakistan-native terrorists linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) following nearly a dozen encounters in Kathua, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts of Jammu region over the past two weeks.

"Reviewed the security for J-K with the Lt Governor and senior officials. Discussed innovative measures to further reinforce the watertight security cordon. Efforts for de-radicalisation have seen major success in accelerating our vision for a terror-free J-K. Instructed to take more steps for youth engagement," the home minister said in a post on X after the meeting. This marks the second security review meeting chaired by the Union home minister within a month; the previous one took place on January 8 in Delhi. During that meeting, Shah directed the continuation of counter-terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and financing in "mission mode." He reiterated that all resources will be made available to achieve the goal of a "terror-free" Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest. Besides the Lt Governor and Army chief, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Praveen Kumar, Central Reserve Police Force DG G P Singh, and other senior military, police, civil and intelligence officers attended the meeting at the Lok Bhavan, officials said. The meeting began shortly after Shah's return from the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, where he visited border outposts and addressed the BSF troops, officials said. An official statement said the home minister praised the efforts of security agencies in dismantling the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. "The terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, nurtured by elements hostile to our country, has been virtually eliminated through the coordinated efforts of the Modi government," Shah said. The home minister reiterated the Modi government's unwavering commitment to freeing Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism. "Innovative measures to further strengthen the security perimeter were also discussed during the meeting," the statement mentioned. Shah noted that de-radicalisation efforts have been a major success in accelerating the progress of the government's vision of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir, and directed further steps to engage the youth.

He also emphasised the need to develop the start-up ecosystem and sports sector to engage them in income-generating activities. The officials informed that the home minister commended the security forces for the recent successful anti-terror operations and stressed on maintaining the synergy for tracking down and neutralising terrorists who are believed to be hiding in the high altitude areas. They said the meeting reviewed the ongoing anti-terrorist operations and the anti-infiltration grid, besides the measures taken to counter drone activities from across the border, amid intelligence reports suggesting the presence of terrorists waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate into India. Later, the Home Minister distributed job letters to the families of several police personnel who lost their lives in the fight against terrorism at a function held in Lok Bhawan, providing compassionate appointment letters to them.

On Saturday, the second day of his tour, the home minister is scheduled to chair a developmental meeting at Lok Bhawan. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL