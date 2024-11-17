Amit Shah reviews Manipur security after cancelling rallies in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed the security situation in Manipur and directed top security officials to take all possible steps to ensure peace in the Northeastern state, sources said.

Shah held the meeting soon after he returned from Maharashtra after cancelling his election rallies there.

The home minister reviewed the security situation in Manipur with top security officials and directed them to take all possible steps to ensure peace, the sources said.

The move came as the situation in Manipur, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year, continued to be volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children.