Amit Shah says BJP and its allies will win assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, on Monday evening expressed confidence about the BJP and its allies winning the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Advertisment

Addressing a gathering of the ruling BJP organised on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city, Shah noted India was on its way to become the third largest world economy, from the fifth now, by 2027 under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was among key leaders who attended the informal gathering organized by the Ghatlodia assembly unit of the party, said a BJP release.

Addressing party leaders and workers at the event, the former BJP president expressed confidence that the saffron outfit and its allies will emerge victorious in the assembly elections of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, said the release.

Advertisment

Maharashtra, where the BJP is part of the ruling coalition, will vote in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand, where the saffron party is in the opposition, will see the second and last round of polling the same day. Poll results will be announced on November 23.

Shah asserted the BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi has fulfilled its promises such as abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), abolition of instant triple talaq and construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He said India was marching forward in the direction of becoming the third largest economy in the world by 2027 under the leadership of Modi.

Advertisment

"There was a time when journalists as well as world leaders used to look towards the US. But today, they pay attention to what India and PM Modi is saying. We all worked hard for bringing about this change," the release quoted the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha member as saying at the event.

He thanked party workers who worked hard for ensuring his victory from Gandhinagar in this year's Lok Sabha polls.

On Tuesday, Shah is scheduled to attend a host of events, starting from inaugurating a philately exhibition at Mahatma Mandir and then addressing the All India Police Science Congress at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar.

Advertisment

Later in the afternoon, he will inaugurate a cattle feed plant of Sagar Dairy near Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district.

In the evening, he will dedicate a newly-developed lake near Shela village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city. PTI PJT PD RSY