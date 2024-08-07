Amit Shah sends greetings for ongoing aviation security culture week

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday conveyed greetings for the ongoing aviation security culture week, saying it will inspire continued vigilance and excellence in aviation security.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the regulator for civil aviation security, is observing an aviation security culture week from August 5.

"Wishing all the best to @BcasHq for the ongoing Aviation Security Culture Week. This celebration, which hones our aviation security culture, is a testament to India's commitment to building a better and safer society. I appreciate the bureau for their exemplary work in safeguarding our airports and airspace. May this week inspire continued vigilance and excellence in aviation security," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The BCAS has said it is emphasising the importance of security in aviation and this year's theme is "Enhancing Passenger Security through Effective Divestment".

"Let's work together to ensure the safety of all passengers, staff and stakeholders," BCAS said.