Amit Shah, Shivakumar to attend Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Center

Coimbatore: Union Minister Amit Shah will be among a host of personalities who will attend the Mahashivratri celebrations slated at Isha Yoga Center here on February 26.

Isha Yoga said in a release that its founder Sadhguru will unveil a free meditation app, featuring a 7-minute guided meditation designed to help individuals establish a simple yet powerful daily practice.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is among a host of dignitaries expected to participate in Isha's Mahashivratri celebrations in the presence of Adiyogi and Sadhguru at Isha Yoga Center on 26 February 2025," the release said.

The night-long celebrations will commence at 6 pm on Wednesday and conclude at 6 am the next day.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Governors of different states, union ministers and others will attend the event, the release said.