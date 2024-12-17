Amit Shah should apologise to nation for speaking against Ambedkar with disdain: Congress

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of harbouring hatred for Babasaheb Ambedkar and demanded that he apologise to the country for speaking against the framer of the Constitution with disdain.

While concluding the debate in Rajya Sabha on the 75 glorious years of the Constitution of India, Shah took a swipe at the Congress for repeatedly taking the name of Ambedkar, saying had they remembered God so many times they could have attained heaven for seven lives.

AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, in a post in Hindi on X, quoted Shah and said, "'Now it has become a fashion -- Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar... If you take the name of God this much, you would attain heaven for seven lives.' Amit Shah has said something very disgusting.

"This shows that the BJP and the RSS leaders harbour a lot of hatred for Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The hatred is such that they are even irritated by his name," Ramesh said.

The Congress general secretary went on to say that these are the same people whose ancestors used to burn the effigies of Baba Saheb and who themselves used to talk about changing the Constitution given by Baba Saheb.

"When the public taught them a lesson, now they have become irritated with those who take the name of Baba Saheb. Shameful! Amit Shah should apologise to the country for this," Ramesh also said.

AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said on X, "HM Amit Shah, in case you didn't know, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is equivalent to God and the Constitution he drafted is a holy book for crores of people across the world. How dare you speak about Dr Ambedkar with such disdain?" Venugopal alleged that the BJP's disgust towards Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was always well known and the Home Minister's "pathetic statements" in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday further confirm how much they hate and detest Dr Ambedkar.

"The worshippers of Manusmriti will always have scorn towards Dr Ambedkar, who rejected the horrible ideas espoused by the casteist RSS and their Manusmriti. Those who spoke of changing the Constitution if they won 400+ seats, are now openly mocking our country's reverence for Dr Ambedkar," Venugopal said.

The Congress leader said those who pretended to bow before him could not hide their true feelings for too long, and this dangerous statement from the BJP top brass shows they have lost the right to speak about Dr Ambedkar ever again. PTI SKC SKC KSS KSS