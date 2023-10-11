Amit Shah should apologise to Telangana people over comments that state tops in farmers' suicides: K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI) Ruling BRS working president in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to the state government and people over his comments that Telangana tops in farmers' suicides in the country.
Speaking at a meeting here where leaders from different parties joined the BRS, Rama Rao said the Centre (NDA government) had earlier said in parliament that the least number of farmers' suicides in the country are seen in Telangana, whereas Shah is making an allegation which is contradictory.
Amit Shah, who addressed a public rally at Adilabad on Tuesday, alleged that while Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claims that the state stood first in the country, the state ranked so in the number of farmers' suicides, crimes against women and children and also corruption.
Saying that the NDA government at the Centre has not sanctioned any educational institution to Telangana, Rama Rao asked whether the youth should support the BJP (in the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana) or BRS which has established a medical college in every district.
Attacking the Congress, he said the grand old party is asking for one chance in the coming assembly election as if it is a new party.
The Congress could not ensure an adequate supply of even water and electricity when it was in power for long in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he alleged. Congress was given 11 chances earlier, he said.
Congress accuses BRS of being the B Team of BJP, while BJP calls BRS as the B Team of Congress, but why should BRS join hands with others, Rama Rao, son of K Chandrasekhar Rao said.
"Not Modi or Rahul Gandhi. We are saying that our leader, KCR, should go to national politics. We are saying that our leader, KCR, should emerge as the alternative force. Why should we play second fiddle to them," he said.
Rama Rao, who said Telangana is number one in the country in per capita income, highlighted the BRS government's welfare schemes, including 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme and 'Rythu Beema' life insurance scheme for farmers and 'Kalyana Lakshmi'.
Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman today said the BRS government has weakened other farmers' welfare schemes which were under implementation earlier by citing the 'Rythu Bandhu'.
He said Rama Rao is making ill-mannered comments as he is unable to digest when PM Modi, Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda spoke about the family rule and governance failures of BRS during their public meetings in Telangana.
What is Rama Rao's eligibility except being the son of the Telangana chief minister, Laxman said. PTI SJR SJR KH
Amit Shah should apologise to Telangana people over comments that state tops in farmers' suicides: K T Rama Rao
