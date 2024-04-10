Amit Shah slams Mamata for misleading people on CAA

Balurghat (WB), April 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "misleading" people on the CAA and giving "a red-carpet welcome to infiltrators" for vote bank politics, emphasising that refugees should apply for citizenship without apprehension.

Addressing an election rally in Balurghat, his first in Bengal since the Lok Sabha polls were announced, Shah slammed the TMC government "for trying to save the culprits in the Bhupatinagar bomb blast case" and for filing cases against NIA officials.

"Mamata Didi is misleading people about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She is saying that if you fill out the application, you will lose your citizenship. Why is she against refugees obtaining citizenship? I have come here to tell all refugees not to be scared to apply for citizenship under CAA as no case or proceedings will take place against anyone who applies," he said.

"This is the government's law and no one can oppose this. Mamata Didi is laying a red carpet to welcome infiltrators and Rohingyas to Bengal," he added.

The Centre last month implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Shah wondered what purpose it would serve for Banerjee by opposing the CAA.

"I want to ask Mamata Didi what will she lose if these refugees got citizenship. On one hand, you lay the red carpet to welcome infiltrators and Rohingyas to Bengal and on the other, you are misleading the Hindu, Buddhist, and Sikh refugees. Didi, your politics will not work this time as Modi ji has notified the CAA rules," he said.

Referring to the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have emerged, Shah said it is a matter of shame that "Mamata Banerjee, despite being a woman chief minister, tried to protect the culprits." "You are a woman chief minister and you are doing politics over the incidents in Sandeshkhali. For years, atrocities continued right under your nose and when the ED went to arrest TMC goons, they were pelted with stones. To get some votes through appeasement, you are protecting the criminals of Sandeshkhali," he said.

Referring to the Bhupatinagar incident in Purba Medinipur district where an NIA team was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday, Shah said, "Mamata Didi is trying to protect those involved in the blasts where an agency probe was on regarding a bomb blast case." "In 2022, a bomb blast took place in Bhupatinagar which killed three people. Those behind the blast must be put behind the bars. When NIA conducted an investigation into this following a Calcutta High Court order, Mamata Didi registered a case against them (NIA) to protect the perpetrators," he said.

A vehicle carrying NIA officials was on Saturday attacked by villagers in Bhupatinagar, where they had gone to investigate a 2022 bomb blast case. The West Bengal police later booked the NIA officials for assaulting villagers and molesting women.

"Mamata Didi should be ashamed. But be assured, all those involved in the blast will be hanged upside down as the High Court has directed the NIA to probe the matter," he said.

Urging the electorate of Bengal to ensure that the BJP wins 30-plus seats in the state, Shah said only the saffron party can stop infiltration into the state.

"Mamata Didi can never stop infiltration into West Bengal as it is her vote bank. Only the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can stop it. Help us to cross 30 seats in West Bengal, we will stop infiltration into the state," he said.

While referring to the neighbouring state of Assam, Shah said the BJP, after coming to power in 2016, had solved the perennial problem of infiltration.

"The neighbouring Assam too faced a similar problem of infiltration. The people of Assam voted the BJP to power and now the state is rid of the problem of infiltration," he said.

Shah, while speaking about BJP's growth curve in the state, exuded confidence in winning more than 30 seats from the state.

"In 2014, people gave us two seats. In 2019, you gave us 18 seats which helped the BJP get over 300 in the country. Now in 2024, you have to increase the tally from 18 to 30 so that the BJP crosses 370 seats in the country," he said.

Shah last year had set a target of winning more than 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Meanwhile, the TMC was quick to hit back at Shah by dubbing him a "migratory bird" and his allegations baseless and politically motivated.

"He is shedding crocodile tears for Sandeshkhali but he is silent about instances of torture of women in Manipur and other BJP-ruled states. On the other hand, he spoke about CAA, which is nothing but another election jumla ahead of elections," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said. PTI PNT MNB