Amit Shah slams oppn for objecting to SIR, says infiltrators have no right to vote

Sitamarhi (Bihar), Aug 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed opposition parties for objecting to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, asserting that infiltrators have "no right to vote".

He also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "indulging in politics over the SIR exercise" in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Punauradham in Sitamarhi district, Shah said, “Names of infiltrators must be removed from the voters' lists. They have no right to vote. But the RJD and the Congress are opposing SIR in Bihar because the names of infiltrators are being deleted from the lists." On the opposition parties' stand on Operation Sindoor, Shah claimed that terrorist attacks were "frequent in India during the UPA regime".

"But now India is different under the Narendra Modi ji's regime. Our soldiers killed terrorists in their hideouts. But the RJD and Congress leaders are opposing Operation Sindoor”.

He also asserted that the NDA will form the government in the coming assembly polls.

"The RJD did nothing for Bihar. Lalu ji, as central minister, sanctioned Rs 1,132 cr for railway infrastructure in Bihar, while our govt provided Rs 10,066 cr in FY'26," he claimed.

Shah also alleged that the RJD "encouraged hooliganism" during its rule in the state.