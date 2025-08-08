Amit Shah slams oppn in Bihar for objecting to SIR, says infiltrators have 'no right to vote'

Sitamarhi (Bihar), Aug 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed opposition parties for objecting to the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar, asserting that infiltrators have "no right to vote".

He also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "indulging in politics over the SIR exercise" in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Punauradham in Sitamarhi district, Shah said, “Names of infiltrators must be removed from the voters' lists. They have no right to vote. But the RJD and the Congress are opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar because the names of infiltrators are being deleted from the lists." Gandhi, addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, claimed that over one lakh votes in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Karnataka were found to be fake, duplicate or bulk voters, with invalid addresses and new voters with misuse of Form 6.

Alleging that a "vote chori model" was being used in many constituencies across the country, Gandhi said that the judiciary needs to get involved in this because "the democracy that we love so much, does not exist anymore".

On the opposition parties' stand on Operation Sindoor, Shah claimed that terrorist attacks were "frequent in India during the UPA regime".

"But now India is different under Narendra Modi ji's regime. Our soldiers killed terrorists in their hideouts. But RJD and Congress leaders are opposing Operation Sindoor," he claimed.

Shah also asserted that the NDA will form the government with a thumping majority in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

"The RJD did nothing for the development of Bihar. (RJD supremo) Lalu Prasad ji, as a central minister, sanctioned Rs 1,132 crore for railway infrastructure in Bihar, while our govt provided Rs 10,066 crore in FY'26," he claimed.

Shah also alleged that the RJD "encouraged hooliganism" during its rule in the state. PTI PKD BDC BDC