Amit Shah speaks to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMs; takes stock of rain, flood situation

New Delhi, Sept 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday and took stock of the situation in the two states in view of heavy rains and floods there, sources said.

He also assured the two chief ministers -- N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and A Revanth Reddy of Telangana -- of all possible help from the Central government to deal with rains and floods.

Heavy rains continued to lash many parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad on Sunday. Chief Minister Reddy held an emergency meeting with ministers, officials and public representatives to review the situation.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, unprecedented rainfall in the past two days paralysed normal life in several places, especially in Vijayawada and its vicinity while 17,000 affected people were evacuated across the state.

A woman died and three others were feared washed away in separate rain-related incidents in Mahabubabad and Khammam districts of Telangana on Sunday.

Waterlogging was reported on railway tracks at several locations under the South Central Railway. While 99 trains were cancelled, four were partially cancelled and 54 were diverted.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a post on 'X', said he has informed the Union home minister about the severe situation in Telangana's Khammam.

Following Shah's orders, nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been dispatched to Telangana, he said. PTI ACB NSD NSD