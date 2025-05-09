Amit Shah speaks to chiefs of border guarding forces amid heightened tension with Pak

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night spoke to chiefs of the country's border guarding forces, including the BSF that guards India's border with Pakistan, sources said.

During the conversation, the home minister took stock of the situation along the international borders as there has been heightened tension between India and Pakistan following India's strike on multiple locations in Pakistan and PoK on Wednesday and Pakistan's attempts to strike Indian military sites on Thursday.

Indian armed forces foiled the Pakistani attempts.

The directors general of the border guarding forces briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation and the steps taken to beef up security, the sources said.

While the BSF guards the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, the ITBP guards India's border with China and the SSB guards the border with Nepal and Bhutan.

Shah also spoke to the chief of the CISF and took stock of the security at airports in the country, the sources said.

The CISF guards most of the airports in the country, metro networks and other vital installations.