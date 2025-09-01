Amit Shah speaks to Punjab governor, CM; takes stock of flood situation

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and took stock of the flood situation in the state, officials said.

During the telephonic conversations, the governor and the chief minister briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation and the steps taken by the administration for the rescue and relief of the people affected.

Shah assured both of all possible help to deal with the flood, officials said.

Several districts of Punjab have been hit by floods due to incessant rains.

The state government on Sunday extended the closure of schools till September 3.

According to officials, Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain in August, 74 per cent in excess of normal and the state's highest in 25 years.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mann stated that Punjab was currently grappling with one of the worst flood disasters in decades, impacting about 1,000 villages and lakhs of people. PTI ACB VN VN