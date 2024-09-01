Amit Shah speaks to T'gana CM on rain situation in state, assures Centre's help

Hyderabad, Sep 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the situation following heavy rains in the state and assured that the Centre would extend necessary help.

The Chief Minister explained to Shah the damage caused by the heavy rains and flooding, a CMO release said Sunday night.

Revanth Reddy told the Union Home Minister about the measures being taken by the state government to prevent loss of life.

Shah assured that the Centre would extend help in the flood relief measures, it said.

The Chief Minister is reviewing the situation with senior officials in Hyderabad and also district Collectors following the downpour, it added.

Nine persons died in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana as heavy downpour continued to lash many parts of the state including Hyderabad on Sunday.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a post on 'X' said "Informed Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji about the severe situation in Telangana's Khammam & that 110 villages in the district have been submerged, 9 people are stranded on Prakash Nagar hillock, 68 people on Azmeera Thanda hillock in Palair constituency, and 42 others are trapped on buildings." Following the Home Minister's orders, nine NDRF teams, three each from Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Assam, have been dispatched to Telangana, Sanjay Kumar said.

He said he spoke with senior NDRF officials to coordinate the rescue efforts and also discussed the situation and the ongoing rescue operations with Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society, Thumpally in Nizamabad district received 199.8 mm of rainfall during 0830 hours to 2100 hours on Sunday followed by 191 mm in IDOC (Kamareddy) in Kamareddy district. PTI SJR VVK VVK SS