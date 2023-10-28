Amit Shah starts three-day MP tour by paying homage to erstwhile Gondwana's legendary tribal rulers

Jabalpur, Oct 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday kicked off his three-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh by paying homage at the statues of legendary Gondwana tribal rulers Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah at their memorial near Rani Durgavati Hospital in Jabalpur.

The father-son duo, who led an uprising against the unjust and oppressive British and were tied to cannons and blown to pieces, are widely hailed for their valour and patriotism.

The Union minister then chaired a division level party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party in connection with the November 17 Assembly polls in the state.

Union Ministers Prahlad Patel, Ashwini Vaishnav and Bhupendra Yadav, MP BJP chief VD Sharma and other leaders accompanied Shah, who arrived at Dumna airport here earlier.

After his tour of Jabalpur, Shah will go to Chhindwara to address a public meeting in Junnardeo and then fly to Bhopal.

In the next two days, Shah will tour Chhatarpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Indore and Gwalior districts to address divisional meetings, public gatherings and take part in different functions, party functionaries said.

Votes will be counted in MP on December 3.