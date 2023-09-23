Amit Shah takes part in Ganpati festivities at residences of CM, Dy CM Fadnavis; visits Lalbaugcha Raja pandal

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and 'Sagar', the residence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in Malabar Hill in south Mumbai to take part in Ganpati festivities.

Among those present at Shinde's residence were Fadnavis as well as state ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar.

Shah later visited the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in the city's Lalbaug-Chinchpokli belt to offer prayers.

Shah, who is also Union cooperation minister, is in the city to deliver the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture at Mumbai University.

The lecture has been organised in association with Sahakar Bharati, a co-operative body founded by Inamdar, who was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, a release from the University said. PTI MR BNM BNM