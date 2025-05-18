Amit Shah takes part in 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad to celebrate success of Op Sindoor

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Sanand in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

Holding the Tricolour, he walked from Nal Sarovar Chowkdi till Maharana Pratap Chowk on Eklingji Road, where he paid floral tributes at the statue of the legendary 16th century warrior. Among those who took part in the foot march were Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi, local MLAs, BJP leaders and workers as well as teachers and functionaries of primary and secondary departments here.

A large number of people from Sanand and surrounding areas, social and political leaders took part Tiranga Yatra chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai and saluting the courage and valour of the armed forces, a Gujarat BJP release informed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been organising such yatras across the country to honour the military for Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the horrific April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Shah, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit since Saturday, also took part in various programmes and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth several crore rupees.